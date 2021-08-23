Eternals Star Barry Keoghan Hospitalized After Assault in Ireland: Report

The Irish actor was found with “serious facial injuries” before being treated at a hospital last week, according to a local news outlet

Eternals star Barry Keoghan was hospitalized last weekend after he was reportedly attacked in Galway, Ireland.

According to Irish news outlet Sunday World, the 28-year-old actor was found with "serious facial injuries" outside of the G Hotel in the early morning hours Sunday, Aug. 15. He was taken via ambulance to Galway University Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

In a statement to Sunday World, a spokesperson for the Irish police, called the Gardaí, said that they were alerted to the incident, though no arrests have been made.

"Gardaí did attend an incident at a hotel in the Wellpark area of Galway City on Sunday, August 15, 2021, after 3:30 am," the statement said. "An ambulance was also called and a man in his 20s was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Representatives for Keoghan had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The outlet also reported that Keoghan was spotted earlier in the evening at a pub in Galway and had posed for a picture with a local hairdresser that Saturday.

He has not made a formal complaint on the matter, per Sunday World.

Keoghan has appeared in various films including Dunkirk and The Green Knight and the TV miniseries Chernobyl. Most recently, fans can see Keoghan in the upcoming Marvel film Eternals, which is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5.