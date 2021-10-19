Eternals Premiere: All the Photos from the Star-Studded Red Carpet
The Los Angeles premiere of the latest in the Marvel Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, brought out lots of big names on Monday night
Angelina Jolie & Kids Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Gemma Chan
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richard Madden
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Brian Tyree Henry
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lia McHugh
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Director Chloé Zhao
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Taika Waititi & Rita Ora
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lauren Ridloff
Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ma Dong-seok
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Kit Harington
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jeffrey Wright & Son Elijah
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meng'er Zhang
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Advertisement
Sam Richardson
Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
Garcelle Beauvais & Sons Jax and Jaid
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malin Akerman
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Advertisement
Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bella Poarch
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ronny Chieng & Hannah Pham
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Patrick Starrr
Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nikki Chapman & Destin Daniel Cretton
Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Martin Starr & Alex Gehring
Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
Advertisement
Kevin Feige
Credit: Rich Fury/Getty
Advertisement