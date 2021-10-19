Eternals Premiere: All the Photos from the Star-Studded Red Carpet

The Los Angeles premiere of the latest in the Marvel Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, brought out lots of big names on Monday night

By Kate Hogan and Michael Calcagno October 19, 2021 10:44 AM

1 of 24

Angelina Jolie & Kids Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2 of 24

Salma Hayek & Daughter Valentina

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

3 of 24

Gemma Chan

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
4 of 24

Richard Madden

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
5 of 24

Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

6 of 24

Brian Tyree Henry

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
7 of 24

Lia McHugh

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
8 of 24

Director Chloé Zhao

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
9 of 24

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
10 of 24

Lauren Ridloff

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
11 of 24

Ma Dong-seok

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
12 of 24

Kit Harington

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
13 of 24

Jeffrey Wright & Son Elijah

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
14 of 24

Meng'er Zhang

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
15 of 24

Sam Richardson

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty
16 of 24

Garcelle Beauvais & Sons Jax and Jaid

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
17 of 24

Malin Akerman

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
18 of 24

Patton Oswalt & Meredith Salenger

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images
19 of 24

Bella Poarch

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
20 of 24

Ronny Chieng & Hannah Pham

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
21 of 24

Patrick Starrr

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
22 of 24

Nikki Chapman & Destin Daniel Cretton

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
23 of 24

Martin Starr & Alex Gehring

Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage
24 of 24

Kevin Feige

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty
