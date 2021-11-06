Harry Styles' turn in Eternals comes after he wrapped production on Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling opposite Florence Pugh and My Policeman opposite Emma Corrin

Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Says She's 'Kept Tabs' on Harry Styles Since His Role in Dunkirk

Harry Styles has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it sounds like his casting as Eros in Eternals was fate.

Eternals director Chloé Zhao spoke with Deadline about the movie and her decision to cast the Grammy winner, whom she said she had on her mind for years.

"Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me," Zhao said.

Styles, 27, appears in the post-credits scene of the latest Marvel installment with Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt.

Zhao revealed she "pitched the idea" of Pip the Troll and Eros to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige a while back. "I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way Eternals influenced us, earthlings," she said.

The Nomadland director added that the pitch came with Styles — who appeared in Christopher Nolan's 2017 film Dunkirk — in mind.

"And then, it wasn't like I suggested Eros, and let's go find actors," the Oscar winner explained. "I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting."

It turned out that to Zhao, the "Golden" singer embodied Eros perfectly.

"After meeting him I realized he is that character — the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There's so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes, and Kevin says yes, then it's a go. And I'm very happy they both did," Zhao said.