Eternals Director Chloé Zhao Reacts to Film's Mixed Reviews Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
Chloé Zhao urged people to stream Eternals on Disney+ and decide for themselves if the film deserves its ranking "at the bottom" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Eternals director Chloé Zhao is addressing the mixed reception to her blockbuster ahead of the movie's streaming premiere on Disney+.
Zhao, who directed the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reacted to a post from the Rotten Tomatoes Instagram account asking fans if they agreed that Eternals deserved its bottom ranking on a list of the best-reviewed Marvel films.
"Does Chloé Zhao's superhero epic #Eternals really deserve to be ranked at the bottom of the #MCU?" the post asked. Eternals, which opened in theaters in November 2021, currently holds a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Zhao shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Story Monday, writing in response, "Does it…?" with a smiley face emoji. She added, "Join the fun debate or if you are not sure, check it out on Disney+ on January 12 with directors commentary and many features."
The Oscar-winning Nomadland director tagged the Rotten Tomatoes account and added a green heart at the end of her post.
When Eternals first premiered, the movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Rogerebert.com called the film "a bit of a mess," while the New York Times said Eternals had a "pleasing cast" and a "steady heartbeat."
Eternals is landing on Disney+ months after it first debuted in theaters this past fall. The superhero movie will be available to stream to all Disney+ subscribers.
The Eternals cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
The film follows a crew of superheroes who have been secretly living on Earth and must re-join together to fight the Deviants and keep humans safe from evil.
Eternals premiers on Disney+ Jan. 12.