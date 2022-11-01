'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' Model from 1982 Movie Anticipated to Net $3 Million at Auction

During a recent reunion with her co-stars on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore revealed she believed the alien was real when she starred in the Universal hit at 7 years old

By
Published on November 1, 2022 03:41 PM
On the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

E.T. phone home? With $3 million, he might just buy a house on Earth and stick around.

The original mechanical model from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is going up for sale as part of the upcoming "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction, organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Even more special, the lot just so happens to coincide with the Steven Spielberg film's 40th anniversary this year.

Being that the model is the No. 1 "hero" used with the actors, the aluminum alloy skeletal E.T. is estimated to fetch as much as $3 million, according to the auction house.

"Pre-dating modern CGI technology and effects, this one-of-a-kind cinematographic relic (constructed in 1981) features 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece," the lot description reads.

Created by Italian special effects master Carlo Rambaldi, the filming model was operated by 12 professional animators and features movement including facial expressions, nose, eyes, mouth, lids movement, neck movement, shoulders, arms, hands, fingers, chest and abdomen rotations, via a combination of cables connected to electronic apparatus and mechanical elements, according to the auction house.

Henry Thomas on the set of "E.T.".
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

The June 1982 film, starring Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore about an alien who befriends a boy while stuck on Earth, received critical acclaim and was the top box office movie of that year.

During a recent union with her co-stars Thomas, Robert MacNaughton and Dee Wallace on The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host revealed that she thought her alien costar in E.T. (the model up for sale) was real when she starred in the Universal hit at 7 years old.

"I really loved him in such a profound way," she said of the model. "I would go and take lunch to him."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wallace shared that she noticed early on in production the young Barrymore talking E.T. even when the cameras were not rolling, and she mentioned how cute it was to director Spielberg. "And so Steven, from that time on, appointed two guys to keep E.T. alive so whenever you came over to talk to him, he could react to you," the actress lovingly recounted.

The "Icons and Idols: Hollywood" auction takes place Dec. 17-18 in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.

Related Articles
Drew Barrymore ET Reunion
Drew Barrymore Thought E.T. Was Real When She Filmed the Movie at Age 7: 'I Really Loved Him'
Drew Barrymore; Steven Spielberg; Henry Thomas
'E.T.' Reunion! Drew Barrymore, Steven Spielberg and Henry Thomas to Attend TCM Fest Screening
E.T., (aka E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL), from left, Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughton, 1982
The Cast of 'E.T.' Then and Now
Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg on How 'E.T.' Was Inspired by His Parents' Divorce: 'We All Take Care of Each Other'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CcflxuAJlod/
Drew Barrymore Reunites with 'E.T.' Onscreen Mom Dee Wallace Ahead of Film's 40th Anniversary
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Jessica Chastain Eddie Redmayne
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Hang in London, Plus Hoda Kotb, Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Goes Out in N.Y.C., Plus the Downeys, Donald Glover, Florence Welch and More
Kim Kardashian and Scott Budnick in conversation with Baratunde Thurston discuss the importance of storytelling in their commitment to reform the criminal justice system during A Day of #UnreasonableConversation 2022, a program of Propper Daley in partnership with Invisible Hand. 09/15/2022
Kim Kardashian Speaks Up in L.A., Plus Sherri Shepherd, Emma Watson, JoJo Siwa and More
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Pine looks dapper while stepping out with a friend in Los Angeles
Chris Pine Gets Dressy in L.A., Plus Penelope Cruz, Mariah Carey, Christy Turlington and More
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Lady Gaga goes for a walk through the streets of Brickell, Miami wearing a black outfit and sunglasses after having dinner with a group of friends at Sexy Fish Restaurant. Pictured: Lady Gaga BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lady Gaga Dines with Friends in Miami, Plus Olivia Wilde, Kevin Hart, Penélope Cruz and More
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Visits Jimmy Fallon, Plus Olivia Wilde, Ana de Armas and More
George Clooney, Founder of Roybal Film and Television Advisory Board, speaks onstage during Roybal Film and Television Magnet Open House
George Clooney Hits the Stage in L.A., Plus Chrissy Teigen, Quinta Brunson and More
NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift Performs in Nashville, Plus Olivia Wilde, Heidi Klum, the Bros Premiere and More
E.T Commercial
Reunited! E.T. Returns to Earth 37 Years Later to See Henry Thomas' Elliott in New Ad