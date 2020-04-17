Image zoom Allen Daviau Julie Markes/AP/Shutterstock

Allen Daviau, the five-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer known for his work on films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, died on Wednesday from coronavirus complications. He was 77.

The Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California — where Daviau lived — confirmed Daviau's death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He's the fourth resident to die of the virus there since the pandemic began, Variety reported, following longtime resident John Breier, 64, character actor Allen Garfield, 80, and Disney animator Ann Sullivan, 91.

MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher told the outlet that the lack of testing during the early stages of the outbreak has been detrimental to the facility. As of Wednesday, 16 residents and nine employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Welcome to our nightmare," Beitcher said. "We’re fighting an invisible enemy with our hands tied behind our backs."

RELATED: Celebrities We Lost to Coronavirus in 2020

Image zoom Allen Daviau Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Daviau was born on June 14, 1942, in New Orleans, THR reported, and was raised in Los Angeles.

He began a long collaboration with Steven Spielberg in 1967, working on two of the famed director's early short films, according to IMDB.

From there, the two worked together on E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983), Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), The Color Purple (1985), an episode of Amazing Stories (1985), and Empire of the Sun (1987).

The cinematographer also worked with Barry Levinson on Avalon (1990) and Bugsy (1991). Those films — along with Empire of the Sun, The Color Purple, and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial — earned him Oscar nominations.

In 2007, Daviau received a lifetime achievement award from the American Society of Cinematographers.

In total, Daviau has 47 credits to his name and thousands of commercials.

Van Helsing (2004) was his final feature. His last credited works were two shorts in 2010.

"Allen was a wonderful artist, but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens,' Spielberg, 73, said in a statement on Thursday. "He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.