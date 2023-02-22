Ernie Hudson Says 'Ghostbusters' Is the 'Most Difficult Movie' He's Ever Done: 'Hard to Make Peace'

"I got nothing bad to say about anybody, but it was hard, and it was hard for a long time," the actor recalled of making 1984's Ghostbusters

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 09:27 AM

Ernie Hudson is revealing details about some difficulties he had while making Ghostbusters.

The 77-year-old Champions actor appeared on The Howard Stern Wrap Up Show this week, where he opened up about feeling "pushed aside" in favor of the "really successful" Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis — whom he said were "all welcoming and inclusive" themselves.

"I was the guy who was brought in, and so finding my place in the middle of that — and they were all welcoming and inclusive," recalled Hudson. "The studio wasn't, and the studio continued not to be. So it made it very, very difficult because I was a part of it, but then very selectively I was pushed aside."

While the actor also praised late director Ivan Reitman, he went on to recount not seeing himself on the posters for the 1984 comedy, something he said still persisted three decades later.

"I went to the 30th-anniversary release of the movie, and I was invited to a theater in Chicago to introduce the movie, and I get there and all the posters are three guys," Hudson said of Murray, 72, Aykroyd, 70, and the late Ramis, who died in 2014 at age 69.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson / Ghostbusters / 1984 directed by Ivan Reitman [Columbia Pictures]
From left: Ghostbusters' Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson in 1984. Columbia Pictures/Alamy

"Now I know the fans see it differently, and I'm so thankful for the fans because the fans basically identified with Winston, especially young … I don't want to say minority kids, but a lot of kids," he added.

Hudson revealed that he is currently negotiating another return to the franchise that is set to begin shooting next month, after he previously appeared in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, reprising his character Winston Zeddemore.

"There's a place that I'm not an add-on. And so if I'm gonna do it, it has to make sense," he said.

For Hudson, he "was always told it's almost impossible to succeed" when he started out in the entertainment business, "but if you get in a major movie from a major studio and it comes out and it opens No. 1, it'll change your career."

"Well, Ghostbusters didn't do any of that for me," he admitted. "I was working pretty nonstop. I did Ghostbusters, and it was two and a half years before I got another movie."

ernie hudson
Ernie Hudson. Slaven Vlasic/Getty

The actor allowed that the film was "important" and "big," and that he's "so thankful to be a part of the franchise."

"But it wasn't an easy road," Hudson said. "Ghostbusters, I would say, it was probably the most difficult movie I ever did just from the psychological perspective."

Citing script changes and more, he continued, "All those things … it definitely felt deliberate. And I'm still not trying to take it personal."

"If you're African American in this country, anything bad happens to you, you can always blame it on, 'Oh, because I'm Black.' … You don't wanna go there," Hudson said. "That's the last thing you wanna do … I got nothing bad to say about anybody, but it was hard, and it was hard for a long time."

And it took him "10 years to finally get past that and just embrace the movie and enjoy the movie," he added. "Ghostbusters was really hard to make peace with."

Related Articles
Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Jonathan Majors Says He 'Walked Out' of His First Marvel Meeting Before Booking Villain Role
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
Brendan Fraser and Brandon Routh as Superman
Brendan Fraser Recalls Once Being Considered for Superman Role: 'Didn't Come to Fruition'
Bill Murray, Harold Ramis
'Groundhog Day' Producer Recalls 'Tense Shoot' Due to Conflict Between Bill Murray and Harold Ramis
Matt Damon, Brendan Fraser School Ties - 1992
Brendan Fraser Says He and Matt Damon Were Fully Nude for 'School Ties' Shower Scene: 'It Was Scary'
ROBERT PATTINSON and TAYLOR LAUTNER
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Fans' Team Edward/Jacob Debate Impacted His Dynamic with Robert Pattinson
Anne Heche
First Look at Anne Heche Memoir Released After Her Death: How She Found Peace After Childhood Abuse
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Don Cheadle attends the "White Noise" opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Don Cheadle Recalls Being Given 2 Hours to Accept Marvel Role Before It Went 'to the Next Person'
Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Dole Foundation CEO Steve Schwab and honoree Savannah Guthrie attend the Elizabeth Dole Foundation's 10th Anniversary Heroes and History Makers Celebration
Tom Hanks Says He Can't Watch Some of His 'Big Hits' Because He 'Didn't Go Far Enough': 'I See the Loss'
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlNFpri-Y40. Marvel Entertainment
Bill Murray's Mysterious Role in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Revealed by Director
Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg Recalls Getting Super High with Willie Nelson While Playing Dominoes in Amsterdam on 4/20
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Ivan Reitman (L) and actress Anna Faris attend The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards
Anna Faris Is 'Still Making Sense' of Ivan Reitman Harassment: 'It Doesn't Feel Traumatic'
How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in 'How to Lose a Guy' : 'We Had an Energy'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1551 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actors Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Bill Murray during an interview on Monday, November 15, 2021 -- (Photo by: Noam Galai/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd & Ernie Hudson Talk Reuniting for Ghostbusters: Afterlife: It Was 'The Right Time'
Tyler Perry Sidney Portier In Memoriam
Oscars 2022 In Memoriam Features Special Tributes to Betty White, Sidney Poitier and Ivan Reitman