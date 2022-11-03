Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie

Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.

"Are you kidding, I would love that. I'd also love my sister to play my sister," said Eric, whose 1989 movie Blood Red also starred Julia.

Eric said seeing Emma, 31, become a movie and TV star has been "so much fun." "And," he continued, "she's never had any training, so she's been on-the-job training her whole career, and it's been lovely for me to watch her become and actor, and she has. I love her work."

Eric Roberts and wife Eliza with Emma Roberts in 2004. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The actor, now married to wife Eliza, shares Emma with ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham

In January, Emma recalled to Tatler about being on set for some of Aunt Julia's big movies when she was little, like Erin Brockovich and America's Sweethearts.

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Roberts Says Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Paid Hospital Bill for Her Birth

"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go,' " she explained.

Emma added that she didn't feel pressured to emulate Julia's career: "I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing."