Eric Roberts Says He Would 'Love' Sibling Julia Roberts to 'Play My Sister' in a Movie

Eric Roberts also said he "would love" to do a father-daughter movie with real-life daughter Emma Roberts

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on November 3, 2022 04:01 PM
Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts
Eric Roberts; Julia Roberts. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

Eric Roberts wants to share the screen with little sis Julia Roberts.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Eric, 66, said he would "love" to do a movie in which Julia, 55, plays his character's sister. He added that he'd also be interested in doing a father-daughter movie with his real-life actress daughter Emma Roberts.

"Are you kidding, I would love that. I'd also love my sister to play my sister," said Eric, whose 1989 movie Blood Red also starred Julia.

Eric said seeing Emma, 31, become a movie and TV star has been "so much fun." "And," he continued, "she's never had any training, so she's been on-the-job training her whole career, and it's been lovely for me to watch her become and actor, and she has. I love her work."

Eric Roberts, daughter Emma and wife Eliza during "Snow White - An Enchanting New Musical"
Eric Roberts and wife Eliza with Emma Roberts in 2004. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actor, now married to wife Eliza, shares Emma with ex-girlfriend Kelly Cunningham

In January, Emma recalled to Tatler about being on set for some of Aunt Julia's big movies when she was little, like Erin Brockovich and America's Sweethearts.

"I'd write the wardrobe tags and organize the makeup brushes and watch how they did their continuity books. I would ask questions without a filter. This industry really is 'learn as you go,' " she explained.

Emma added that she didn't feel pressured to emulate Julia's career: "I never aspired to be her. I love her so much, I love her work, but I'm just doing my own thing."

