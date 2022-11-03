Eric Roberts Admits He's 'Lost Count' of His Projects After Appearing in Over 700 Films and TV Shows

Eric Roberts told The Hollywood Reporter that he gets up to "30 offers" for roles "every single day from all over the world"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on November 3, 2022 04:25 PM
US actor Eric Roberts during the "Head full of Honey" premiere at Zoo Palast on March 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Eric Roberts. Photo: Isa Foltin/WireImage

After 50 years in Hollywood and with over 700 film and TV appearances under his belt, Eric Roberts is still going strong.

The 66-year-old actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his prolific career in an interview alongside Eliza, his manager and wife of 30 years, in which he expressed gratitude for being "one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood."

"We get anywhere from eight to 30 offers every single day from all over the world," Roberts said. "It's just so much fun to have all these offers and get to play such an extreme range of characters."

When asked about his work/life balance, he went on to say he works "around 200 days a year" and has "never been happier."

As for keeping a tally of his onscreen appearances, "I lost count at 74, but somebody told me it's in the hundreds. I don't check," Roberts told THR in the interview, published Thursday.

RUNAWAY TRAIN, Eric Roberts, 1985
Eric Roberts in Runaway Train (1985). Everett

Roberts made his acting debut on television in 1974's How to Survive a Marriage, but soon broke into the silver-screen world with a leading role in King of the Gypsies (1978). The latter would go on to earn him his first Golden Globe Award nomination.

Since then, he has appeared in films like The Cable Guy (1996), Cecil B. Demented (2000), The Dark Knight (2008) and many more. He earned a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award nomination for his role in 1985's Runaway Train.

Among the television series Roberts — who is the older brother of Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts — has appeared in are Less Than Perfect, Heroes, The Young and the Restless and Suits.

And he has no qualms about a quick turnaround, if the project feels right.

"I can get an offer on Friday to come on the Saturday. Often I get something on Friday, do all the homework over the weekend so I'm happy and read to impress on Monday morning," he told THR. "You have to be prepared to learn your lines very quickly. And you know what, every time it's fun."

Roberts will soon appear in Damien Chazelle's upcoming period film Babylon, costarring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde. The film opens in theaters Dec. 23.

Babylon is "a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess" that "traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood," according to an official synopsis.

And while Roberts doesn't usually watch his own movies "unless it's something that I take to heart," he admitted to THR that he has seen Babylon — and he has the highest praise for one of his costars in particular.

"Margot Robbie is going to win an Academy Award for that," he said. "She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen. The two incredible actresses in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? gave perfect performances, and it's on that level."

"She blew me away," Roberts continued of Robbie, 32. "I couldn't believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was."

