'Enola Holmes 2:' Millie Bobby Brown's Teen Sleuth Teams Up with Henry Cavill's Sherlock in First Look

Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly have an exclusive first look at the upcoming sequel to 2020's Enola Holmes, which sees Brown, 18, reprise her role as the titular teen detective and younger sister to Mycroft (Sam Claflin in the first film) and Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).

Aside from Brown and Cavill, 39, Helena Bonham Carter is returning in the Netflix film as the trio's mother Eudoria, and Louis Partridge will reprise his role as Enola's love interest, Viscount Tewkesbury. They'll be joined by other returning cast members including Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokoma, as well as new faces like Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Harry Potter's David Thewlis.

"Now a detective-for-hire like her infamous brother, Enola Holmes takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel," reads an official logline for the film.

Regarding Enola and Sherlock, returning director Harry Bradbeer tells PEOPLE that the sleuthing siblings "are going to find themselves working together, [but] not in the way they expect" in the sequel — and will "become partners by the end" of the film.

"They'll find that their cases are connected, and this is going to be a far more complex and challenging case for both of them. And it's going to be an emotional journey for both of them, and in particular for Enola," he adds.

Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter in Enola Holmes 2 (2022). Alex Bailey/Netflix

The sequel sees Carter, 56, play "a very active role" alongside onscreen daughter Brown, including for one scene in which she saves Enola via "a very explosive escape," with the help of Edith (Wokoma, 34).

Bradbeer also teases of Partridge's return, "Tewkesbury is going to play a [big] part in the second film, because [Louis] was such a hit in the first, and we have really enjoyed building the romance between him and Enola in this."

And while the first movie "was about Enola being alone" (her name is "alone" spelled backwards, after all), Bradbeer tells PEOPLE the sequel features "a story [in] which we go from 'I' to 'we.' "

"It's about an individual who knows to find their allies and the value of friendship and cooperation. And that's a theme that runs through the whole film," he explains.

Bradbeer says Cavill and Brown's sibling dynamic was natural, as their characters have "a classic older-brother/younger-sister relationship" that, in some ways, even persisted offscreen.

"They teased each other and just picked up on each other's little foibles," he shares. "Millie was always joshing, very gently, Henry, and I think he loved it."

Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2 (2022). Alex Bailey/Netflix

In Carter's case, Bradbeer says she "relate(s) a lot to Millie, because like Millie, she was a very young actor" who "started starring in films when she was around Millie's age now, and she knows the pressures and the challenges of starting at a very early age."

"And I think she has given her advice and support and kind words," he adds. "Not that Millie needs a great deal of support — she's very good at standing on her own two feet — but I think Helena always has a lot of affection and strong relating to the way Millie's had to lead her life."

Enola Holmes 2 also marks the second time Carter has reunited with a Harry Potter costar for the films, after starring with Fiona Shaw in the first movie.

Bradbeer tells PEOPLE that Carter and Thewlis, 59, have "a real rivalry" in the sequel — a departure from their Harry Potter roles, in which Carter played a baddie and Thewlis, a hero.

"With Enola 2, [David] is an utter villain," Bradbeer says. "In Harry Potter, [he] was a kinder, more benign figure. So the dynamic's a little different."

The films are based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries books, written by Nancy Springer. After the first movie premiered in September 2020, it quickly became a hit with both critics and viewers, debuting at No. 2 on Netflix's most-watched list, according to Forbes.

And while Bradbeer "was delighted and astonished at the success of the first" movie, he tells PEOPLE he felt "quite a pressure [to make] a sequel that [lives up to] the expectations [from] the first," alongside screenwriter Jack Thorne.

"We took that very seriously, and we were determined that the second film would be on a bigger scale with more action — and go even deeper, and deeper emotionally, in terms of where Enola was going to go on her journey," the director says.

He continues, "She had to grow up in the course of the second film, and to meet also a more grown-up audience. A lot of those fans are now two years older, and we wanted to make sure they were satisfied and that we were meeting their expectations and their intelligence."

"It's a challenge, but I think we've met it," Bradbeer adds.

Cavill tells PEOPLE of his character's role in the sequel, "In this film, we find a Sherlock that has started to fall apart. He has found a challenge that has proven the better of him, and it is leading him towards a slippery slope — a slope that only Enola has the capacity to pull him back from."

"We left Enola Holmes in a state of growth and self-acceptance and it felt nice to close on such a high," says Brown. "In Enola Holmes 2, we open with her on the run, which is very fitting and Enola-esque, because she is one to love an adventure! She takes on a case that is actually quite intriguing. It's got a lot of twists and turns."

As for her on-set experience with the director, "It was so amazing to work with Harry Bradbeer again, too," says the Stranger Things actress. "He's exceptional. Out of everyone in the whole entire world, he knows Enola more than me, which really annoys me, because we have debates on it all the time. We both know her so well, we have these debates, because we love her so much."

"We share in common feminism, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jodie Comer, Enola and the love that we have for one another, and each other's pets," Brown adds of herself and Bradbeer. "I really owe it to him for the growth of Enola and me as a person."

Enola Holmes 2 premieres Nov. 4 on Netflix.