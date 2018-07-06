Kevin Hart got a sweet birthday wish from the people who matter most.

The actor’s wife, Eniko Hart, took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday on Friday posting an adorable family portrait. In the photo, Hart, who is celebrating his 39th birthday, has his arms around 10-year-old son Hendrix and 13-year-old daughter Heaven while standing next to Eniko who is holding the couple’s 7-month-old son Kenzo.

“Happy birthday babe,” Eniko wrote. “There are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but

putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love! xoxo.”

Hart and Eniko often dote over their baby boy and Hart’s two children from his first marriage to Torrei Hart on Instagram and recently posted pictures of the family’s pool outing for the 4th of July.

The sweet birthday post comes nine months after Hart was involved in a sex extortion scandal while Eniko was pregnant.

In a shocking Instagram post in October, the comedian opened up about an alleged extortion attempt that included a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian and another woman. Hart apologized to then-8-months pregnant Eniko as he emotionally revealed that someone was using the tapes and images to allegedly extort money from him.

At the time, model Montia Sabbag came forward at a press conference, identifying herself as the woman involved with Hart and saying, “I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.”

Eniko and Kevin Hart a month before the sex extortion scandal Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In May, Jonathan Todd Jackson was charged “with trying to coerce actor Kevin Hart to pay him for a video that was surreptitiously recorded last year,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. He is facing a maximum sentence of four years in jail.

Jackson, who also goes by Action Jackson, according to the D.A., was charged with one count each of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.