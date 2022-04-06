Everything to Know About Disney's Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted

From the plot to the release date, here's everything to know about Disney's Enchanted sequel starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

The Enchanted sequel already sounds magical.

15 years after the original film's release in 2007, Disney is bringing our favorite characters back together for the upcoming sequel titled Disenchanted.

The sequel was officially announced in 2020, and we've recently gotten glimpses of what's to come with various set photos.

Not only will the new film reunite original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, but there's also some exciting new music in store. Yes, Tony winner Menzel will finally get a musical number this time around.

From the plot details to the cast, here's everything you need to know about Disenchanted.

What is Disenchanted about?

A play on classic fairytale stories, the original movie follows Giselle as she's displaced from her magical animated Kingdom of Andalasia and banished to New York City by her evil stepmother. As she tries to make her way back to her prince, she ends up being taken in by a handsome lawyer named Robert and his daughter, and in the process falls for Robert.

Set 15 years after the events of the first film, Disenchanted follows Giselle, her now-husband Robert, and his daughter, Morgan, who is now a teenager. As they all move from N.Y.C. to the suburb of Monroeville, "she must face the challenges of a new home and re-discover the true meaning of happily ever after," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Who is in the cast of Disenchanted?

Adams, Dempsey, Menzel, and Marsden will all reprise their roles from the first film. Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Kolton Stewart, and Oscar Nunez are also joining the cast as new characters.

Rudolph previously teased that she would be playing a baddie in the movie as she tweeted, "What's a good fairy tale without a great villain? I'll see you in Andalasia my pretties...." (we'll leave you to guess which one that might be).

Will there be new music in Disenchanted?

After giving us musical gems like "True Love's Kiss" and "That's How You Know" in the first film, the sequel is upping the ante with new music from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adams teased that there is "a lot more singing and a lot more dancing" in this movie.

"The last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I'm not in my 20s," Adams explained. "It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that's not the same.'"

Additionally, Dempsey and Menzel will be singing in the new movie, after not having any musical numbers in the first film.

"I'm really excited because these songs, Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote, the songs are incredible," Menzel told PEOPLE. "But there's so much music, and Amy [Adams] singing her butt off, and it's just Patrick [Dempsey] singing and tap dancing. It's really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it."

When will Disenchanted be released?

Though the film doesn't have an official release date yet, it is slated to be released sometime in 2022.

Will Disenchanted be available to stream on Disney+?

