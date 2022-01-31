"I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,'" Lin-Manuel Miranda previously told PEOPLE of the hit song from Disney's Encanto, which has steadily climbed the charts in recent weeks

Encanto Song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Becomes Second Disney Track to Top Billboard Hot 100

Disney's Encanto is continuing to impress.

The animated film's hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has surpassed another huge milestone, making it to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, the outlet announced Monday.

It's only the second Disney animated film to achieve the feat, after "A Whole New World" from 1992's Aladdin.

The track, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has steadily climbed the charts over the past month, previously surpassing 2013's Frozen and its massive hit "Let It Go," which peaked at No. 5.

Miranda, 42, previously told PEOPLE he wasn't expecting the song's success. "I'm surprised it's 'Bruno,'" he said this month.

"I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!" Miranda added.

The Hamilton creator noted that the only child who isn't in love with the tune is his son Sebastian, 7, whom he shares with wife Vanessa Nadal. The couple is also parents to 3-year-old son Francisco.

"My son came home from school today and he was like, 'Daddy, everyone's singing it,'" Miranda said. "He's both proud and like, 'All right, already.' Because remember, he heard that song last May. He's way over it."

Encanto also became the first movie soundtrack to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 200 since Frozen II in 2019, also dethroning Adele's 30 after six weeks of leading the charts.

The movie has been championed for its Latin representation, telling the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living hidden in the mountains of Colombia, where the magic that has gifted every child in their line is in danger.