Encanto Song 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Outperforms Frozen Hit 'Let It Go' on Billboard Charts

The music of Disney's Encanto is on a roll.

On Tuesday, Billboard reported the tracking on its Hot 100 song chart, finding the animated film's song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" landing at a new peak, No. 4. The track has now outperformed 2013's Frozen and its massive hit "Let It Go," which topped out at No. 5 on the chart in its heyday. Idina Menzel performed that Oscar-winning tune.

According to Billboard, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is now the highest-charting Disney song since 1995 when Vanessa Williams' "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas reached No. 4. (So did Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King a year before that in 1994.)

Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's "A Whole New World" from Aladdin made it to No. 1 for one week in March 1993.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," is performed by Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the Encanto cast.

Encanto — which features songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton and Moana) — debuted in theaters on Nov. 24 before becoming available to stream on Disney+ a month later on Dec. 24. Earlier this month, the album became the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts since Frozen II did so back in December 2019.

The film's magical story is about the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in the secluded mountains of Colombia in a magical house called Encanto. The magic of the home has blessed every family member with special and unique gifts ranging from super-strength to speaking with animals to healing — except for one person: Mirabel.

When Mirabel (voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Beatriz) discovers the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she finds she might be her family's only hope.