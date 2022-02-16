Encanto Headed Back to Theaters After Streaming Success and Oscar Nominations

Back by popular demand!

On Tuesday, Disney announced that Encanto is going back to participating theaters for another go. The animated film originally hit theaters on Nov. 24, followed by a debut on Disney+ a month later on Dec. 24. Since its streaming premiere, the film has soared in popularity, with the soundtrack topping music charts along the way.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Encanto earned three Oscar nominations, as well: Best Animated Film, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for "Dos Oruguitas." It won best animated film at the Golden Globes.

Recently speaking with E! News about Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created songs for the film, said he could envision a Broadway musical adaptation of the family movie. "I think it weirdly lends itself well," he told the outlet.

"They don't always, you know? Like, I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said, adding, "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber."

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” Credit: Disney

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Whether it's on the stage or in a spin-off movie or series, Miranda said he is down for more Encanto: "There's so many stories in that house, that it would be wonderful to expand on it."

He told PEOPLE last month about the inspiration behind Encanto: "Our thesis for the film was, 'Can we tell a story with three generations of family and really give them complexity without them getting winnowed away in the story making process?' "