Encanto Becomes First Soundtrack to Reach No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart in 2 Years, Beating Adele

Disney's Encanto, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has a soundtrack that flew to the top spot of the Billboard 200 charts, displacing Adele's 30, which held No. 1 for six weeks

Fans can't get enough of Encanto's catchy songs.

The Disney animated film debuted in theaters on Nov. 24 before becoming available to stream on Disney+ a month later on Dec. 24.

With songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda (think Hamilton and Moana's irresistible tunes), the Encanto soundtrack has now become the first soundtrack to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts since another Disney movie, Frozen II, did back in December 2019. It displaced Adele's 30 for the top spot after her album held No. 1 for six weeks.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" are currently the breakout songs from Encanto, according to Billboard's data

Encanto is only the sixth animated film soundtrack to make it to No. 1 since Billboard began regularly publishing stats. The others are Curious George (2006) and several Disney films: The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), Frozen (2014) and Frozen II.

The film's magical story is about the extraordinary Madrigal family, who live in the secluded mountains of Colombia in a magical house called Encanto. The magic of the home has blessed every family member with special and unique gifts ranging from super-strength to speaking with animals to healing — except for one person: Mirabel.

When Mirabel (voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz) discovers the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, she finds she might be her family's only hope. The film also includes the voices of María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan.