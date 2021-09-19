“I don’t know what it’ll be this time around, I just hope it’s some really fast-moving,” Coolidge said of the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 script

Jennifer Coolidge Hopes to Ask Mindy Kaling 'What's Happening' with Legally Blonde 3 at Emmys

Jennifer Coolidge has some burning questions for Mindy Kaling.

The Legally Blonde actress attended the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday where she spoke to E! about the upcoming third movie in the comedy franchise, which Kaling is co-writing.

"I'm in a corner, I've never run into her," Coolidge, 60, told E! of what she hoped would be in the script for the highly-anticipated film.

Coolidge, who is presenting at the Emmys and recently earned buzz for her performance in HBO's The White Lotus, said, "I'm going to ask her what's happening with the Legally Blonde script," adding, "I hope Reese [Witherspoon] and I are running really fast for most of it, we're running from something really fast."

"I don't know what it'll be this time around, I just hope it's some really fast-moving, caper-type [thing], that we get into trouble," Coolidge continued.

In January, Kaling revealed she was over the moon at being asked to co-write the script alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor.

Jennifer Coolidge, Mindy Kaling Jennifer Coolidge, Mindy Kaling | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty

"I can't wait to see what people will think of the way we wrote Elle Woods," Kaling told Access at the time. "We wrote Elle Woods at 40, so how Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine."

She continued, "I don't know when we'll be able to shoot movies again but it would be great to, if Reese likes the script, shooting it this year would be awesome."

Kaling added references to iconic moments were something fans could look forward to in the third installment.

"Bend and Snap is forever," she affirmed. "We definitely have a lot of fan favorites from the original movie."

Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. She first played the Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, which was followed up with Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde back in 2003.