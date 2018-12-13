Emma Watson Bonds with Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig on Set of Little Women

Emma Watson is having the time of her life.

The 28-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of herself and her Little Women costars Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen and director Greta Gerwig on Instagram Thursday.

The group appeared to be inside of the attic in the March family home, where sisters Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth act out scenes from plays that Ronan’s independent Jo has written.

Watson quotes Louisa May Alcott (who wrote the book Little Women) in the caption of her photo, “I could never love anyone as I love my sisters.” – Louisa May Alcott, @littlewomenofficial 💗 From left: Meg March, Greta Gerwig (director), Jo March, Amy March, Beth March and Laurie (Theodore Laurence).”

The story centers around the four March sisters who confront growing pains, financial woes, tragedies and romantic rivalries.

Watson, Ronan, 24, Pugh 22, and Scanlen, 19, were all photographed on set together in November looking bundled up for chilly weather while walking with their arms linked as they filmed.

The highly anticipated movie also stars Meryl Streep as their Aunt and reunites Ronan with her Lady Bird director Gerwig. Ronan is also reuniting with Chalamet, 22, who will once again be playing her love interest, Laurie. Laura Dern rounds out the cast as their mother.

RELATED: Emma Watson Goes Back in Time for Little Women with Meryl Streep — Here’s Everything We Know

This is the first role for Scanlen after dazzling audiences this summer with her performance in Sharp Objects as Amma, the secretly sinister little sister. She’ll be playing Beth, while Pugh (Lady Macbeth) plays Amy.

Watson stepped in as older sister Meg earlier this year after it was previously announced Emma Stone would be taking on the role. The switch feels especially right, given Watson was originally supposed to play Stone’s Oscar-winning role in La La Land.

Little Women opens Dec. 25, 2019.