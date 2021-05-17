Emma Watson Steps Out with Boyfriend Leo Robinton in Rare Los Angeles Sighting

The ultra-private pair were last spotted out and about during a coffee run in London in November 2020

Like many busy couples, Emma Watson and Leo Robinton ran an errand together over the weekend.

The Little Women actress, 31, and her businessman beau were spotted leaving a store in Los Angeles. The public appearance was a rare one for the ultra-private couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2019 and have kept a low profile ever since.

Dressed in casual clothes, the couple seemed to be smiling under their face masks. Robinton carried a ShamWow towel and vitamins from the unidentified store.

Prior to the weekend shopping trip, the private pair were last spotted out and about during a coffee run in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood in November 2020.

Robinton was first identified as Watson's boyfriend in April 2020, but little is known about the businessman from Los Angeles. He reportedly deleted all of his social media after news of their relationship broke with photos of them kissing two years ago.

They were seen out for the first time before Watson famously spoke about being single in the December 2019 issue of British Vogue. The interview was conducted in late summer, potentially before Watson got serious with her new man.

In conversation with the magazine, Watson spoke about the expectations placed on women, as well as the terminology she was using to refer to her relationship status at the time.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel,'" the Harry Potter alum said. "It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]."

"I call it being self-partnered," she added.

Watson — who previously dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and tech manager William "Mack" Knight — said she landed on the term "self-partnered" after grappling with societal pressures placed on women when they turn 30.