Emma Watson Splits from Glee's Chord Overstreet, Says Source: Was Never Going to Be 'Long-Term'

Emma Watson and Glee star Chord Overstreet have split after dating for several months, a source tells PEOPLE.

“It was never going to be a long-term thing,” the source says.

In March the Harry Potter alum, 27, was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Overstreet. Watson was beaming at the 29-year-old actor and musician as the two took a cozy afternoon stroll.

“They have been dating for a little bit now, but it’s still pretty new,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

“They met through friends,” added the source. “They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities.”

The duo had previously been spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party together that month with friends.

Watson split with her last boyfriend, tech manager William “Mack” Knight, last November, Page Six reported.

RELATED VIDEO: 7 Emma Watson Quotes to Live By

Watson opened up to Vanity Fair in its March 2017 issue about keeping her personal life out of the limelight (without naming Knight).

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she says. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

Watson’s breakup with Knight was her first reported relationship since her “horrendous” split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Janney in December 2014.

“I felt really uncomfortable,” she told Vogue U.K. of being single. “Even before my relationship ended, I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.”