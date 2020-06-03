Emma Watson Speaks Out Against 'White Supremacy,' Vows to Fight Against 'Structural Racism'

Emma Watson is speaking out against "white supremacy" and "systemic racism."

The Harry Potter star, 30, shared a message to her 57.2 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, writing in the caption, "I stand with you."

“There is so much racism, both in our past and present, that is not acknowledged nor account for,” Watson wrote. “White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and dominance, of exploitation and oppression, that is tightly stitched into society.”

She continued, “As a white person, I have benefited from this . Whilst we might feel that, as individuals, we’re working hard internally to be anti-racist, we need to work harder externally to actively tackle the structural and institutional racism around us.”

“I’m still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and uphold a system that is structurally racist,” she wrote. “Over the coming days, I’ll be using my bio link and Twitter to share links to resources I’ve found useful for my own researching, learning, listening. I see your anger, sadness and pain. I cannot know what this feels like for you but it doesn’t mean I won’t try to."

On Tuesday, Watson shared three black slides on her social media account as part of the movement meant to pause promotional and commercial content to use social platforms in sharing knowledge on racial injustice and police brutality.

Part of the movement involved sharing words of encouragement and support toward the Black community.

The actress’ captions all read, “#blackouttuesday #theshowmustbepaused #amplifymelanatedvoices #amplifyblackvoices.”

After her posts, several Twitter users called out the actress, with one accusing the star of adding a white frame around the black squares “so it would fit her aesthetic,” the tweet read.

Another Twitter user wrote, "Worst black lives matter post so far goes to emma watson she really put borders and posted THREE black squares to match the rest of her instagram feed."

Yet others defended Watson, citing her years as an activist for human rights as well as her support for the Black community.

"Why hate on Emma Watson, an ally of the black community that has been speaking about racism, intersectional feminism and white priviledge before all of these celebrities who just do it for the clout?" one user tweeted. "Wake up these celebrities are not the enemy, focus your energy where you should!"

Another fan tweeted, "I will not tolerate Emma Watson slander on my timeline. She has always been for human rights with a focus on feminism. She’s staying in her lane and simply saying: LISTEN TO BLACK PEOPLE #amplifyBlackvoices."

"ppl that are still cancelling emma watson - wtf? sorry but she said that she didn't speak about it before because she wanted to give black ppl the voice yeah i get it the white frame was s— but that's not a reason to cancel someone who has always supported black ppl," someone else tweeted.

In 2016, the actress supported the casting of black English actress Noma Dumezweni as Hermione in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, after the news of the casting brought on controversy.

Watson, who rose to fame playing the bookish hero in the J.K. Rowling novels, tweeted her support,writing, “Can’t wait to see Noma Dumezweni as Hermione on stage this year,” adding a string of heart emojis for good measure.

In December 2015, Rowling responded to criticism regarding Dumezweni’s casting pointing out she had never specified Hermione’s race or skin color in her books.