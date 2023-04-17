Emma Watson Shares Deeply Reflective Birthday Post: 'This Is 33, Holy Moly'

Emma Watson has re-emerged.

In honor of her 33rd birthday, the Harry Potter actress shared a deeply personal post to Instagram on Sunday, reflecting on stepping away from the public eye and all she has accomplished since.

"This is 33. Holy moly," Watson began in her first post since December, along with a glamorous black-and-white photo of herself in a sheer dress worn over a fishnet bodysuit.

"Before 29 I hadn't even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let's just say that now I am well acquainted. I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!)."

"My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits," Watson continued. "I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women's environmental investment fund. I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Prada

"I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman. It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial."

"These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn't ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon," Watson added. "Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋. Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now."

"You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass," she concluded to her fans. "It takes a village, don't let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny."

Watson went on to thank her styling and creative team for the image posted.

"What a goddess," Vanessa Hudgens wrote in support of the film star's self-journey, while choreographer Lauren Lovette shared: "Happy Birthday Emma Watson ❤️ you inspire so many, but more than that, thank you for being a real life vulnerable human. Wishing you everything."

Missing from the activist's post? Attending a Taylor Swift Eras Tour show. Last month, numerous fans spotted Watson in the VIP section during Swift's stop in Las Vegas and in this video, she was seen enjoying the show next to Este Haim.

Watson also typically keeps her love life private. Last August, the English actress stepped out with Brandon Green, the son of British fashion businessman Sir Phillip Green, in Venice, Italy. The pair were seen holding hands and boarding a water taxi. They were first spotted walking together after a helicopter trip in London, according to E! News.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress discussed why she keeps her love life out of the spotlight.

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she shared at the time. "You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she continued. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Watson was previously in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton. She also dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and tech manager William "Mack" Knight.

As for Watson's professional career, following the Harry Potter series, she starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), The Bling Ring (2013), Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Little Women (2019). Watson is also an advocate for women's rights and was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014.