Emma Watson Says She 'Felt a Bit Caged' Before Taking Years-Long Break from Acting: 'Wasn't Very Happy'

"The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over," Emma Watson told The Financial Times

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 02:11 PM
Emma Watson attends the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City
Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Emma Watson is explaining why she took a break from her Hollywood career.

Watson, who turned 33 in April, recently opened up about her time away from acting in an interview with The Financial Times alongside her brother Alex and father Chris. As the family members spoke about Alex's new gin brand Renais, the Harry Potter alum shared that she "wasn't very happy" with her film career around the time her last film, 2019's Little Women, released in theaters.

"I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest," Watson told the outlet. "I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over."

"To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process," she added.

The actress went on to explain that she felt she was "held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating, because I didn't have a voice, I didn't have a say."

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 13: Emma Watson attends the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launch party on October 13, 2022 in London, England.(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Prada)
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty for Prada

"And I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it," she added. "I could say, in a way that didn't make me hate myself, 'Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.' "

Watson notably made her directorial debut in 2022 with a short film she created for a Prada advertising campaign, a new path in her career that she told The Financial Times she previously thought "seemed unattainable." After that experience, she revealed to the outlet that she has been asked to direct an upcoming music video for an artist whom she declined to name in the piece.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I don't think I had any confidence in that. I know it seems weird," she told the outlet of her first foray into working behind the camera. "I mean, I grew up on a film set."

The Financial Times reported in its story that Watson intends to return to movies to act in a yet-to-be-announced film that hopes to begin production in early 2024. In the meantime, she plans to begin studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University in September, the outlet reported.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of Harry Potter Says They'll Always Have a 'Close Bond'

"Yes, absolutely," she said, when asked if she will act again — before the outlet confirmed her upcoming role. "But I'm happy to sit and wait for the next right thing. I love what I do. It's finding a way to do it where I don't have to fracture myself into different faces and people."

"And I just don't want to switch into robot mode any more," she added. "Does that make sense?"

Related Articles
Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez Recalls How Laurence Fishburne Saved His Life While Dad Martin Sheen Filmed 'Apocalypse Now'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Past Relationships: 'Life Would Have Been Very Different If I'd Noticed Red Flags' (Exclusive)
timothee chalamet and zendaya in Dune 2
Timothée Chalamet Rides a Sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer — Which Promises More Zendaya
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)
Madonna's photos with Julia Garner on her IG story
Madonna and Julia Garner Pose Together Months After Musician's Biopic Was Put on Hold: 'We're Madonna'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Why at 85 She's the Happiest She's Ever Been: 'Life Gets Better with Age' (Exclusive)
Austin Butler in Dune Part Two
Austin Butler Is Unrecognizable with Fully Shaved Head in 'Dune: Part Two' First Look
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)
David Harbour in Gran Turismo
Orlando Bloom and David Harbour Train a Video Game Expert for Real-Life Racing in 'Gran Turismo' Trailer
Sylvester Stallone attends the "Tulsa King" premiere on November 09, 2022 in New York City.
Sylvester Stallone Reprising 'Cliffhanger' Role for Reboot 30 Years After Original Movie
Mia Goth
See 'X' and 'Pearl' Star Mia Goth Return in 'MaXXXine' First Look Photo with Halsey
Michael Constantine
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' Plot Details Reveal How Late Michael Constantine's Absence Is Addressed
Jenny Mollen attends "The Subject" New York premiere
Jenny Mollen Says She Was Assaulted While Getting a Massage in 2020: 'I Trusted Him'
Hilary Swank in Ordinary Angels.
Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson Star in Trailer for Emotional True Story 'Ordinary Angels' (Exclusive)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is 'Very Proud' of Son-in-Law Chris Pratt's New 'Guardians' Film