Emma Watson Says 'Rumors' About Her Career and Love Life Are 'Ways to Create Clicks'

Emma Watson is setting the record straight.

The actress, 31, returned to social media for the first time in nine months on Monday to shut down rumors circulating about her life — including her rumored retirement from acting and possible engagement to boyfriend Leo Robinton.

"Dear Fans, Rumours about whether I'm engaged or not, or whether my career is 'dormant or not' are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue," she began. "If I have news - I promise I'll share it with you."

She continued, "In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I'm quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people."

"I am sending so much love to you, hoping you're ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times," she concluded. "And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well."

Over the weekend, the Little Women actress and Robinton were spotted leaving a store in Los Angeles. The public appearance was a rare one for the ultra-private couple, who were first romantically linked in October 2019 and have kept a low profile ever since.

Prior to the weekend shopping trip, the private pair were last spotted out and about during a coffee run in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood in November 2020.

Robinton was first identified as Watson's boyfriend in April 2020, but little is known about the businessman from Los Angeles. He reportedly deleted all of his social media after news of their relationship broke with photos of them kissing two years ago.

Earlier this year, Watson started trending on social media after an online report by The Daily Mail alleged Watson had retired from acting.

However, her manager, Jason Weinberg, denied the report, telling Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."