Emma Watson called Robbie Coltrane "deeply caring, and compassionate towards me" as she reacted to news of the actor's death at 72.

As other members of the Harry Potter cast who worked with Coltrane paid tribute to the actor, who plays Rubeus Hagrid across all eight films in the series, Watson, 32 shared a statement on her Instagram Story Friday, in which she wrote "there was no better Hagrid."

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I've ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," she said. "His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance."

"Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I'll do it in your name and memory," Watson continued in her post. "Know how much I adore and admire you. I'll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us."

"There was no better Hagrid," the actress concluded. "You made it a joy to be Hermione."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Emma Watson's Instagram Story. Emma Watson/Instagram

Watson's Potter costar Daniel Radcliffe also reflected on how "incredibly lucky" he feels to have worked with the late Coltrane in a statement Friday.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I've met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," said Radcliffe, 33. "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on (2004's Harry Potter and the) Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up."

"I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed," Radcliffe added. "He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Harry Potter actors James and Oliver Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright, David Thewlis and more paid tribute to Coltrane in various social media posts Friday, as well.

"One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest," wrote Tom Felton in his tribute. "I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate — thank you for everything xx."

From left: Rupert Grint, Robbie Coltrane, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. Stuart Atkins/Shutterstock

Coltrane's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the news of his death to PEOPLE, sharing that he died Friday and calling the actor "a unique talent."

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years," Belinda continued in part.

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client ... as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent ... brilliantly witty," she added. "And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him."

While the actor's cause of death was not immediately apparent, Deadline reported that he "had been in ill health for the past two years," and died in Larbert, Scotland, in a hospital close to his home.