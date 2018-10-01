Emma Watson Pens Powerful Letter to Woman Who Died After Being Denied an Abortion in Ireland

Emma Watson is continuing to use her celebrity to stand behind important political causes.

In an open letter penned for Net-A-Porter, the 28-year-old actress and activist addressed a powerful note to Dr. Savita Halappanavar, who had been denied an abortion in Ireland, and later died after suffering a septic miscarriage in 2012.

Her death helped spur activists to lead a charge to repeal the county’s restrictive abortion ban earlier this year.

“You didn’t want to become the face of a movement; you wanted a procedure that would have saved your life,” Watson wrote in the letter.

“Time and again, when our local and global communities collectively mourn a tragic death due to social injustice, we pay tribute, mobilize and proclaim: rest in power. A promise to the departed and a rallying call to society, we chant: never again,” she continued, before admitting how “rare” it is that “justice truly prevails.”

“A note on your memorial in Dublin read, ‘Because you slept, many of us woke,’ ” Watson continued. “For you and those forced to travel to the UK to access safe, legal abortion, justice was hard-won.”

“In your memory, the towards our liberation, we continue the fight for reproductive justice,” she concluded, signing the letter, “with all my love and solidarity.”

Following the publication of the open letter, Watson wrote on Twitter that “it was a great honor” to have been asked “to pay the deepest respect to the legacy of Dr Savita Halappanavar, whose death powered the determination of activists to change Irish abortion laws & fight for reproductive justice all over the world.”

In addition to supporting reproductive justice, Watson is an outspoken feminist.

The Beauty and the Best star is one of many celebrity women currently supporting the Time’s Up movement, and in February, she donated £1 million (approximately $1.4 million) to the Justice and Equality Fund, a U.K.-based initiative that fights against sexual harassment, assault and discrimination.

In a speech to the United Nations in 2014, she also helped launch the HeForShe campaign, which seeks to motivate men and boys to do their part in ending gender equality.