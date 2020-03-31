Emma Watson on Why She Denies the Idea That Relationships Should Be ‘Easy’: ‘It’s Bull----’

Image zoom Emma Watson Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Emma Watson is speaking out on the conventional couple’s mold.

In a new conversation with author Valerie Hudson for Teen Vogue, the Little Women actress, 29, discusses the concept of marriage and how traditional relationship dynamics can constrain healthy connections. Watson also shot down the notion that strong relationships are effortless.

“The idea that relationships are supposed to be easy and it’s all supposed to be implicitly understood, and you’re just meant to get each other, it’s bulls—! It’s impossible!” she said.

Watson pointed to nontraditional couples as having better communication practices, as both parties have to be open about what their relationship will look like since it doesn’t fall into a preconceived template.

“I feel that relationships that don’t necessarily follow traditional models do require more communication and consent,” she said. “It requires an actual conversation and agreement about the delegation of tasks and labor and responsibilities that maybe you don’t feel that you need to have or should have if you follow those traditional stereotypes.”

The former Harry Potter star cited the LGBTQ community as having some of the “healthiest relationships” she’s seen because “they have to sit down and agree [on] things.”

“They agree [on] things between them as opposed to [accepting] certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made,” said Watson.

“I’ve also kind of become slightly fascinated by kink culture because they are the best communicators ever,” she continued. “They know all about consent. They [understand] that stuff because they really have to get it — but we could all use those models; they’re actually really helpful models.”

In the Teen Vogue conversation, the actress also elaborated on the dating term she touted that made headlines in November: “self-partnered.” She told British Vogue at the time that it was her way of verbalizing that she’s content with being single.

“For me it wasn’t so much about coining a word; it was more that I needed to create a definition for something that I didn’t feel there was language for,” said Watson. “And it was really interesting because it really riled some people up!”

She added: “It was less for me about the word but more about what it meant — just this idea that we need to reclaim language and space in order to express ourselves because sometimes it’s really not there.”

Watson — who previously dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and tech manager William “Mack” Knight — continued to explain that she landed on the term “self-partnered” after grappling with societal pressures placed on women when they turn 30, a birthday milestone she reaches on April 15.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal …’” she told British Vogue. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’ And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”

Added Watson: “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out … There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”