Emma Watson Is Not Retiring from Acting After Online Rumors Swirl

Emma Watson isn't hanging up her acting career.

The actress, 30, started trending on Thursday after an online report by The Daily Mail alleged Watson had retired from acting.

Her manager, Jason Weinberg, denied the report, telling Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

Weinberg could not be reached for comment.

The actress's Instagram account bio currently reads, "Emma's official Instagram page is currently dormant and is not being updated," while her profile picture is a simple black icon.

Watson is best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise alongside costars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

In November, she made a rare public outing with her boyfriend Leo Robinton in London while grabbing coffee and walking around the city's Primrose Hill neighborhood. Their outing came over a year after the two were first spotted together in October 2019.

Robinton was first identified in April of this year and is a businessman from Los Angeles, though little else is know about him. He reportedly deleted all of his social media after photos of the two kissing surfaced last year.