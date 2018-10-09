Emma Watson is taking a step back in time for her upcoming film Little Women.

The 28-year-old actress was photographed on the set of her latest film, an adaptation of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name.

Watson wore a long blue gown with a light pink cape and her hair in a low bun.

The film centers around the four March sisters who confront growing pains, financial woes, tragedies and romantic rivalries.

Here’s everything we know about the latest adaptation of the film.

It Has an A-List Cast

Watson isn’t the only big name actress on board for the film. The former Harry Potter actress will be portraying the family’s oldest sister, Meg, while Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan will play independent Jo.

Ronan is reuniting with her former costar Timothée Chalamet, who will play Jo’s love interest, Laurie.

Meryl Streep is set to star as the family’s wealthy matriarch, Aunt March, while Laura Dern will play the girls’ mother, Marmee March.

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan Rich Fury/Getty

Lady Bird‘s Greta Gerwig Is Set to Direct

Hot off the heels of her Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Lady Bird, Gerwig is returning to the director’s chair for this film.

Not only is she calling the shots, but Gerwig is also adapting Alcott’s book into the screenplay.

Emma Stone Was Supposed to Play Meg

Before Watson ever joined the film, Emma Stone was originally intended to play Meg. That eventually didn’t work out as Stone, 29, had promotional obligations for The Favourite that conflicted with the film’s shooting schedule, according to Variety.

The 1994 adaptation of Little Women starring Susan Sarandon, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes and Trini Alvarado Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

There Have Been Many Remakes

The book was written in two parts, the first released in 1868 and the second released in 1869. The first film version came out in 1933 and starred Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett, Jean Parker and Frances Dee as the March sisters.

In 1949, the film got a remake that starred Elizabeth Taylor as Amy — the youngest March sister. She costarred alongside June Allyson, Margaret O’Brien and Janet Leigh.

Winona Ryder famously played Jo in the 1994 adaptation, alongside Christian Bale as Laurie, Kirsten Dunst as Amy, Susan Sarandon as Marmee and Claire Danes as Beth.

It was recently remade again starring Back to the Future‘s Lea Thompson as Marmee and released last month.