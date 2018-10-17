Emma Watson Seen Kissing Businessman and Tech CEO Brendan Wallace on Mexican Vacation

Emma Watson appears to have a new man in her life.

The Beauty and the Beast actress seemed to be enjoying her vacation in Mexico alongside businessman and tech CEO Brendan Wallace on Saturday while at a restaurant.

Watson, 28, wore a white-striped blouse with jean shorts and a baseball cap placed on backward. Wallace, 37, who graduated from Stanford and Princeton universities, wore a navy T-shirt and khaki shorts.

The two were also photographed kissing as they sat at a table. Wallace is the co-founder and managing partner of Fifth Wall Ventures Management, a venture capital firm.

The former Harry Potter actress was previously linked to Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

Emma Watson, Brendan Wallace Getty; Bloomberg/Getty

Watson and Overstreet, 29, were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in June, three weeks after PEOPLE confirmed the two had split in May after several months of dating.

At the time of the breakup, a source told PEOPLE the pair’s relationship “was never going to be a long-term thing.”

The two were first romantically linked in March 2018 when they were seen walking hand-in-hand during a cozy afternoon stroll in L.A.

“They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities,” an insider said of Watson and Overstreet.

Overstreet was Watson’s first relationship after she broke up with tech manager William “Mack” Knight, last November.