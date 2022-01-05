Emma Watson Jokes About Emma Roberts Baby Photo Mix-Up in Harry Potter Reunion: 'I Was Not This Cute'

A throwback photo of Emma Roberts was accidentally used in the Harry Potter reunion special on HBO Max while Emma Watson discussed her childhood

Emma Watson is having fun with being mistaken for Emma Roberts.

There was a mix-up in the recent Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max when a throwback photo of Roberts as a child was mistakenly used during a sequence where Watson was talking about her own childhood. The accident was remedied after fans pointed it out, and a new corrected edit was re-uploaded by the streaming service.

On Instagram Wednesday, Watson, 31, joked about the accident, sharing the photo of Roberts, now 30, and writing, "I was NOT this cute, @emmaroberts #emmasistersforever," and including a laughing emoji.

The official HBO Max account made a joking Potter reference in the comment section: "Are we sure this wasn't the effect of a Polyjuice Potion?"

HBO Max addressed the issue days after the special premiered on Saturday. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention," producers for the special said in a statement, according to Deadline. "New version is up now."

Outside of her Potter fame, Watson has starred in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast and Little Women. She's also dedicated her time to activism, serving as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador and working with Time's Up on a workplace sexual harassment hotline.

Roberts found her breakout on Nickelodeon's Unfabulous and has become known for her performances in American Horror Story and Scream Queens, as well as films like Scream 4 and Holidate.

Emma Roberts and Emma Watson Emma Roberts and Emma Watson in 2007 | Credit: Jo Hale/Getty Images

In November, Watson wrote on Instagram about how much Potter has meant to her life.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time," she said. "I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know."