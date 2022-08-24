Emma Watson Holds Hands with Brandon Green, Son of British Fashion Businessman Sir Philip Green

The Harry Potter alum took a romantic stroll with Brandon Green in Venice, Italy after first being linked in September 2021

By
Published on August 24, 2022 07:02 PM
Emma Watson - Brandon Green
Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Emma Watson stepped out with Brandon Green, the son of British fashion businessman Sir Phillip Green, in Venice, Italy last week.

The pair walked hand in hand in the City of Love and were later spotted boarding a water taxi together to continue their European adventure.

For the outing, the Harry Potter alum, 32, wore a smocked red and white dress. She completed her outfit with a brown tote bag. Green kept it casual in a navy blue T-shirt and light blue linen pants.

75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 13 Mar 2022
Emma Watson. David Fisher/Shutterstock

The duo was first linked in September 2021 after they were spotted walking together after a helicopter trip in London, according to E! News.

Green's father is the former chairman of the Arcadia Group, which owned retailers including Topshop, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge. The company went bankrupt in 2020.

Reps for Watson did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the actress discussed why she keeps her love life out of the spotlight.

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Says They'll Always Have a 'Close Bond'

"I want to be consistent: I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she shared at the time. "You can't have it both ways."

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus," she continued. "I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Watson was previously in a relationship with businessman Leo Robinton. She also dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and tech manager William "Mack" Knight.

