Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and more cast members reunite for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special coming to HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022

Emma Watson Says Harry Potter Was 'My Home, My Family, My World' Ahead of 20th Anniversary Special

Emma Watson is looking back with love.

On Instagram Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress reflected on her breakout role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies following the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, on Sunday.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know," Watson wrote, posting a throwback photo with her costars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as kids during production.

"I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people," she continued. "I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful."

Sharing another group shot of the larger cast, Watson thanked the crew for all their hard work behind the scenes through the years, and voiced her excitement for the upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the original Harry Potter stars — Watson, Radcliffe and Grint — plus more from the extended cast of the eight films will reunite for a special on the streaming service, to debut on Jan. 1, 2022.

"Lots to look forward to. 😊 E x" Watson wrote in her post of what's to come.

The same day, she also shared a short reel teasing the HBO Max special. In a separate post, clips played from various films from famous franchise.

