Christmas Came Early! Emma Watson Has a Harry Potter Reunion with Cast, Including Tom Felton

The cast of Harry Potter is as close as ever!

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch all reunited for a special photo Watson, 29, shared on Wednesday.

“Merry Christmas from us ☺️,” Watson wrote in the caption. The photo was also shared on the separate Instagram accounts of her former costars.

“Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin,” Felton, 32, cheekily wrote in his caption.

Lewis, 30, responded in kind by sharing the same photograph with the caption, “Roses between two thorns…” while Wright, 28, wrote, “time turning⚡️.”

Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, wrote in her caption, “AS IF I’m not going to repost this 🙂❤️💚💙.”

The reunion comes a month after their fellow Harry Potter costar Rupert Grint teased he saw a “spark” between Watson and Felton when they were younger on the set of the famous film franchise.

“There was always something,” Grint, 31, told Entertainment Tonight. “There was a little bit of a spark.”

He continued, “But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance,” before jokingly adding, “I didn’t have any sparks. I was spark-free.”

RELATED: Emma Watson Says She Rejects the Word Single: ‘I Call It Being Self-Partnered’

For British Vogue’s December cover, Watson spoke about being single and approaching 30 in a wide-ranging interview.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

The actress currently stars in the upcoming adaptation of Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig and also starring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

Little Women is in theaters on Christmas Day.