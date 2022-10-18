Emma Watson showers her former Harry Potter costar Tom Felton with love in his new book.

In a foreword for Felton's memoir Beyond the Wand, out now, Watson, 32, praises 35-year-old Felton and their lasting friendship, touching on how she "always struggle(s) to explain to people the nature of our connection and relationship."

"For more than 20 years now we've loved each other in a special way, and I've lost count of the times that people have said to me, 'You must have drunkenly made out, just once!' 'You must have kissed!' 'There must be something!' " the actress writes.

But according to Watson — who starred as Hermione Granger opposite Felton as her onscreen enemy Draco Malfoy for almost 10 years, across eight Potter films — what they have "is far deeper."

"We're soulmates, and we've always had each other's back. I know we always will," she says. "It makes me emotional to think about it."

Watson also writes, "Friendships are the lynchpin of human existence, and I am so thankful that at crucial turning points in my life, Tom has been there to reassure and understand me. The friendship we share has allowed me to move through some of the most challenging and soul-searching moments in my life."

Emma Watson and Tom Felton. HBO Max

Watson previously told Seventeen magazine in 2011 that she "had a huge crush on" Felton while they were filming the first two movies, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

"He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it. We still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool," she added.

During HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th reunion special, which debuted this past January, Watson admitted she used to look for Felton's name on the call sheet every day during filming.

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was No. 7, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra-exciting day," she said.

Also during the anniversary special, Felton noted that he acted like a big brother to Watson during filming. "I became very protective over her," he said. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."

Felton told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, "We are something, if that makes any sense, as far as we've been very close for a long time."

"And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment," he added. "But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard is available now wherever books are sold.