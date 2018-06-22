Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet Spotted Passionately Kissing Just Weeks After Breaking Up

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have reunited and are packing on the PDA.

The pair was spotted kissing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, three weeks after PEOPLE confirmed they had split in May after dating for several months.

Watson, 28, leaned in for several kisses as 29-year-old Overstreet, who was dressed in a sleeveless black tank top and color coordinated sunglasses, had his arm around her during the PDA-filled outing.

At the time of the breakup, a source told PEOPLE the pair’s relationship “was never going to be a long-term thing.”

Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet

The Harry Potter alum and former Glee star were first romantically linked in March when they were seen walking hand-in-hand during a cozy afternoon stroll in L.A.

“They met through friends. They might seem like an odd match but they actually have very similar personalities,” an insider said of Watson and Overstreet.

Emma Watson; Chord Overstreet

Overstreet was Watson’s first relationship after she broke up with tech manager William “Mack” Knight, last November.

She previously opened up to Vanity Fair in its March 2017 issue about keeping her personal life out of the limelight (without naming Knight).

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she said. “I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

The actress also had a “horrendous” split from ex-boyfriend Matthew Janney in December 2014.

Overstreet was previously romantically linked to Emma Roberts in 2011.