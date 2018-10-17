What to Know About Emma Watson's New Businessman Beau Brendan Wallace

He’s not the beast to her beauty, but Emma Watson seems to have found a new beau in businessman Brendan Wallace.

The British actress, 28, was seen kissing the tech CEO on Saturday when the two enjoyed a laid-back lunch and cocktails during their vacation in Mexico. Watson looked relaxed in an oversized white striped top, cut-off jean shorts, sneakers and a backwards baseball cap, while Wallace, 37, donned a navy blue t-shirt and tan shorts.

RELATED: Emma Watson Seen Kissing Businessman and Tech CEO Brendan Wallace on Mexican Vacation

New York City native Wallace currently serves as a Co-founder and Managing Partner at Fifth Wall Ventures, a venture capital fund that invests in start-up technology solutions for the real estate industry. His last company Identified, a data and analytics company focused on workforce optimization, raised $33 million of venture capital and was acquired by Workday in 2014.

Wallace also previously co-founded Cabify, Latin America’s largest ride sharing service, and has led investments in Bonobos, Dollar Shave Club, Lyft, SpaceX, Clutter, Philz Coffee and Zenefits.

RELATED VIDEO: Emma Watson, Glee Star Chord Overstreet Spotted Holding Hands —Relationship Is New, Says Source

Emma Watson and Brendan Wallace Getty; Bloomberg/Getty

The venture capitalist got where he is today with the help of two Ivy League degrees. He graduated from Princeton University in 2004 with a B.A. in political science and economics. Wallace then went on to earn his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2010.

He currently lives in Los Angeles.

Before being seen with Wallace, the former Harry Potter actress was linked to Glee actor Chord Overstreet. Overstreet was Watson’s first relationship after she broke up with tech manager William “Mack” Knight, last November.