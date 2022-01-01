Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years

Watson and Felton walked the red carpet together as they attended the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in July 2002.

During HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special, Watson admitted that she used to look for Felton's name on the call sheet every day during filming.

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra-exciting day," she said.