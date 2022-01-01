Emma Watson and Tom Felton's Cutest Friendship Moments Over the Years
Emma Watson and Tom Felton have maintained a close friendship since the Harry Potter films wrapped. (Watson has even admitted to having a crush on Felton during filming.) See their cutest pictures over their years
In March 2021, Felton shared an adorable throwback photo of him, Watson, and Alfred Enoch on set of the Harry Potter films.
"For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton," Watson previously told Seventeen magazine. "He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it. We still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool."
Watson and Felton attended a DVD launch party for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone alongside Rupert Grint and Robbie Coltrane in May 2002.
Watson and Felton walked the red carpet together as they attended the London premiere of Scooby-Doo in July 2002.
During HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special, Watson admitted that she used to look for Felton's name on the call sheet every day during filming.
"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra-exciting day," she said.
Watson and Felton shared a laugh as they attended the Disney Channel Kids Awards in London back in September 2003.
During HBO Max's Harry Potter special, Felton noted that he acted like a big brother to Watson during filming.
"I became very protective over her," he said. "I've always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There's always been something that's like, I don't know, a kinship."
Watson flashed a big smile as she hung out with Felton at the New York premiere of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban in May 2004.
Felton and Watson joined their costars for a Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince photocall in July 2009.
Watson and Felton huddled up with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they posed on the red carpet during the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 premiere in November 2010.
The duo attended a photocall for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 with the rest of their costars in July 2011.
In November 2019, Grint admitted that he saw a "spark" between Watson and Felton during filming. "There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark," he told Entertainment Tonight. "But we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance."
Felton and Watson posed for the cameras as they attended the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in July 2011.
In April 2018, Watson and Felton had a mini Harry Potter reunion as they caught up with Matthew Lewis. Felton captioned the sweet snap with an even cuter caption, "School mates #hogwartsalumni"
In November 2018, Watson shared an Instagram gallery of her and Felton hanging out on the beach and adorably riding a skateboard together.
"It's always nice to bump into her, see her at the beach, or over dinner, or whatever," Felton told Daily Mail about his friendship with Watson in November 2019. "She's an incredibly smart and lovely young lady, so it's always nice to bump into each other and slightly reminisce about old times but also about looking forward to the future."
In December 2019, Watson, Felton, and a handful of Harry Potter stars celebrated Christmas together.
The duo made fans swoon when Felton posted this photo of him teaching Watson how to play the guitar in August 2019.
Amid speculation about their relationship, Felton told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, "We are something, if that makes any sense as far as we've been very close for a long time. And I adore her, I think she's fantastic. Hopefully, she returns the compliment. But as far as the romantic side of it, I think that's a Slytherin-Gryffindor thing rather than a Tom and Emma thing."
Watson and Felton shared a cute moment as they caught up during HBO Max's special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
During the Harry Potter special on HBO Max, Watson noted that nothing has ever happened between her and Felton romantically, but they still "love each other."