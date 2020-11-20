Emma Watson and Boyfriend Leo Robinton Make Rare Appearance Together in London

Emma Watson is stepping out with her man.

Watson took a stroll with boyfriend Leo Robinton in London this week, marking a rare appearance for the ultra-private couple. Their outing comes over a year after they were first spotted kissing in October 2019, though Robinton wasn't identified until April of this year.

Watson, 30, and Robinton were seen grabbing coffee and walking around London's Primrose Hill neighborhood during the recent outing, with Watson firmly keeping her mask on while Robinton briefly took his off.

Robinton was first identified in April of this year and is a businessman from Los Angeles, though little else is know about him. He reportedly deleted all of his social media after photos of the two kissing surfaced last year.

The couple has rarely been seen together since, though they appear to be going strong based on the recent outing.

The first photos of Watson and Robinton came just before Watson talked about being single in the December 2019 issue of British Vogue. The interview was conducted in late summer potentially before Watson became serious with Robinton.

In the interview, Watson spoke about the expectations placed on women, as well as the terminology she was using to refer to her current relationship status.

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel,’ ” Watson said. “It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single].”

She added: “I call it being self-partnered.”

Image zoom Emma Watson | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Watson — who previously dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet and tech manager William “Mack” Knight — said she landed on the term “self-partnered” after grappling with societal pressures placed on women when they turn 30. Watson herself hit the milestone birthday in April.

“I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal …'” she said. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’ And I realize it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”