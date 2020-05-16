Emma Thompson’s Secrets to Success: 'Be Absolutely Respectful' — and Bring Chocolate

The Oscar winner shares career advice and winning over coworkers with her How to Build a Girl costar Beanie Feldstein

After nearly 40 years working as an actress — with two Oscars and dozens of other awards to her name — Emma Thompson knows a thing or two about career longevity.

In addition to having talent and a solid work ethic, Thompson says if you want to keep working in the TV and film industry, treat everyone with respect — no matter their title, level of fame, or pay grade.

"Whatever happens to you, however famous you become, you must always be absolutely respectful of everyone and what everyone is doing," Thompson, 61, tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. "Because we're all essential. It's a collective."

The Saving Mr. Banks star's latest film is the coming-of-age comedy How to Build a Girl about a teen rock critic played by Beanie Feldstein, loosely based on the real life of writer Caitlin Moran.

Feldstein says she learned an invaluable lesson from Thompson the moment she walked onto the set — bring chocolate.

"Having someone like Emma Thompson walk on a set with a box of chocolate for the entire crew, it was like a warm, delicious hug of talent coming around you and blessing your film," recalls Feldstein, 26, of meeting her costar for the first time. "Now I'm like, 'Okay, great, I have to bring chocolates to everything because that's what Emma Thompson did.' It was like rainbows and sunshine and delicious warmth injected into the set."

Thompson, who playfully brushes off the gesture as "just a sort of terrible ingratiating thing," says Feldstein has nothing to worry about when it comes to ingratiating herself to cast and crew.

"You're a powerhouse performer and your commitment is amazing," she says. "For me, in a young person, that level of professionalism is quite rare and it's terribly welcome. The first time we met you were like a little volcano of joy. You were fizzing off the top of your head."

"Well, it was Emma Thompson day! What was I supposed to do?" counters Feldstein. "She's one of my greatest inspirations of all time. It was the day we were all most looking forward to."