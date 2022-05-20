"You are constantly told what kind of body you have," Emma Thompson said of her experience as an actress while promoting her new film Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson Has 'Never' Been Offered Sex Scenes, Was Told She Didn't Have the 'Right Kind of Body'

Emma Thompson has experienced her share of body shaming.

The two-time Academy Award winner, 63, recounted male executives telling her she didn't have "the right kind of body" for sex scenes as she spoke to The Times about her new movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

"I've never really been offered sex scenes," she said. "As my mother said, I've basically played a series of 'good' women. I do 'cerebral.' And I have also never conformed to the shape or look of someone they might want to see naked.

"And by 'they,' I mean male executives. I'm too mouthy, not pretty enough, not the right kind of body. And, crikey, you are constantly told what kind of body you have," Thompson added.

She also recalled enduring disparaging comments about her body from the media for the better part of her career.

"In one interview I did, the male journalist wrote that I'd put on a lot of weight since I appeared in Fortunes of War, and that my legs were 'now like tree trunks,' and that I'd 'let myself down,' " Thompson said. "I was 31 and, quite frankly, no longer starving myself. I don't think anyone realises quite how thin most actresses are in real life. They look quite… unreal."

Thompson stars in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as a retired widow who enlists the services of the eponymous sex worker in hopes of achieving her first orgasm, kicking off a night of pleasure and self-discovery. It also marks one of the first times Thompson has gone nude on camera.

The British actress previously opened up about the intense rehearsal process to Entertainment Weekly, in which she, costar Daryl McCormack and director Sophie Hyde all got naked.

"Sophie, Daryl, and I rehearsed entirely nude," she explained. "And talked about our bodies, talked about our relationship with our bodies, drew them, discussed the things that we find difficult about, things we like about them, described one another's bodies."

"It's very challenging to be nude at 62. She stands in front of a mirror alone and she drops her robe," Thompson added of her character.