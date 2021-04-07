Emma Thompson Gives Emma Stone Some Killer Advice as They Face Off in New Cruella Trailer

Emma Thompson and Emma Stone stylishly face off in a new trailer for Cruella

Emma Thompson's advice comes back to haunt her in the latest trailer for Emma Stone's Disney film Cruella.

The A-list actresses star opposite each other in the studio's latest live-action take on a familiar villain, with 101 Dalmatian's Cruella de Vil taking center stage.

In the latest trailer, Stone's Cruella, at first just an aspiring and daring fashion designer named Estella, gets killer advice from Thompson's Baroness on how to make it in the industry.

"Let me give you some advice, you can't care about anyone else," Baroness is seen telling then-Estella during a fancy meal at the beginning of the trailer. "Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacles wants or feels, you're dead. If I care about anyone or thing I might've died."

But the kicker is what gives Cruella her chance to shine.

"You have the talent. Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question," Baroness says, and Cruella sets out to prove she has just that in the rest of the action-packed trailer that pits the women against each other.

Disney’s Cruella Image zoom Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Stone previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about taking on the role of the fur-coat-loving Cruella. (The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians and made even more iconic in 1996, when Glenn Close first brought Cruella to life in live action.)

"It's pretty trippy. It's wild," Stone told ET of portraying Cruella at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap in October 2019. "Right now, I'm tired all the time, but there are times where I'm like … 'This is bananas.'"