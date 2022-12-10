Emma Thompson Admits She Doesn't Watch 'Love Actually' Every Christmas: 'It Was 20 Years Ago'

Emma Thompson has an unpopular opinion about one of many people's favorite Christmas movies.

Nearly 20 years after starring in the beloved holiday classic, the Academy Award winner, 63, admitted this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she doesn't watch Love Actually every year.

"No, it was 20 years ago," Thompson told Fallon, 48, of the 2003 ensemble comedy.

When asked if it's fun to look back and reminisce on making the movie, she said "not really," adding: "No, you just say, 'I don't know if I was very well paid for that. That was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank' ... it's just the things you remember."

In Love Actually, Thompson plays Karen, a stay-at-home mother who discovers her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) is cheating on her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Thompson confirmed she's received countless Joni Mitchell CDs from fans over the years, in reference to her character's most devastating scene in the movie. "I have a separate house for those," she joked.

The star-studded holiday ensemble also featured Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Martin Freeman, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Andrew Lincoln, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rodrigo Santoro, Bill Nighy and Billy Bob Thornton.

Thompson and her costars previously reflected on the movie with Diane Sawyer for the ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, which aired last month ahead of the movie's 20th anniversary.

Universal Pictures

Writer/director Richard Curtis admitted to Diane Sawyer during the special that he felt "uncomfortable and a bit stupid" about how the film has aged.

"There is such extraordinary love that goes on every minute in so many ways [in life], all the way around the world, and makes me wish my film was better," Curtis, 66, said. "It makes me wish I'd made a documentary just to kind of observe it."

Although Thompson did not return for Red Nose Day Actually in 2017, Curtis reunited a dozen of the film characters for the short film sequel, which picked up their storylines 14 years later.