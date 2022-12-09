Emma Thompson Says It's 'Not Really' Fun for Her to Rewatch 'Love Actually' : 'That Was 20 Years Ago'

The actress also said this week that she realizes the 2003 holiday film has become a "form of therapy" for fans who rewatch it

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 9, 2022 12:09 PM
Emma Thompson Love Actually
Emma Thompson. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty, Universal Pictures

Emma Thompson isn't in a rush to rewatch Love Actually.

The Matilda The Musical actress, 63, said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week that she doesn't rewatch the beloved 2003 holiday rom-com.

Host Fallon, 48, told Thompson, "I like having you here during this time of year because you're on every television — Love Actually is playing on every channel, every hour, and it's so good. ... Do you ever rewatch it?"

"No. That was 20 years ago," she said.

"But it's kinda fun to put it on and go, 'Oh, I remember where we were when we were doing that!' " suggested Fallon, to which Thompson responded, "Not really. No, you're just saying, 'I don't think I was very well paid for that. That was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank and had that sort of....' That's the things you remember, not the good ones."

EMMA THOMPSON, LIAM NEESON
Emma Thompson and Liam Neeson in Love Actually (2003). Mary Evans/Ronald Grant/Everett Collection

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Oscar winner, referring to her memorable scene from the movie where her character gets emotional as the Joni Mitchell song "Both Sides Now" plays, joked to Fallon that she keeps a "separate house" to store Mitchell albums sent to her by fans.

Love Actually, written and directed by Richard Curtis, also starred Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Martin Freeman and more.

Thompson said on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week that fans who rewatch Love Actually use it as "a form of therapy."

"[Its popularity] is much more about the audience than about the movie. It shows you that we humans like to see things that remind us that loves the most important thing," she said. "It's weird. It's like a form of therapy, Love Actually, now, I feel like."

Thompson was among the Love Actually cast members to reflect on the movie for the recent ABC News special The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later with host Diane Sawyer. Grant, 62, told Sawyer that he and his wife Anna "drunkenly" watched the movie and shared their reactions.

"It comes from the heart — it's true," he said of the movie's themes. "And I did drunkenly watch a bit of Love Actually a few months ago with my wife, and she was the one who said, 'Oh look, it's all about pain; it's all about suffering.' "

Sawyer, 76, then said, "... and about awkwardness and little rejections and little disappointments in yourself." Grant agreed, "Yes."

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is on Netflix Dec. 25.

Related Articles
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Love Actually Director Admits Movie's 'Lack of Diversity' Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable and a Bit Stupid'
'Love Actually' Director Admits Movie's Lack of Diversity Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable,' 'Stupid'
Diane Sawyer’s Interview on Love Actually
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview on London Park Bench Cut Short by Police
love actually
'Love Actually' Cast to Reunite for ABC Special as Holiday Classic Turns 20
hugh grant
Hugh Grant Says He Dreaded Filming 'Love Actually' 's Now-Iconic Dance Scene: 'Excruciating'
Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Says She Was 'Utterly Blind' About Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh's Affair
Will Ferrell Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer Gets Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Will Ferrell, Emma Thompson and More
Joe Jonas auditioned to play Spider-man, Andrew Garfield
Joe Jonas Recalls Losing 'Spider-Man' Role to Andrew Garfield: 'Obviously He Was the Right One'
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
Tim Burton, Henry Selick
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Director Henry Selick Says Tim Burton 'Had Very Little to Do' with Movie
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell on Making His First Christmas Movie Since 'Elf' : 'Spirited' Had 'a Wonderful Idea'
Emma Watson, Tom Felton friendship
Emma Watson on Friendship with 'Soulmate' Tom Felton: 'We've Loved Each Other in a Special Way'
shawna thompson
Thompson Square Ready to Return to the Road Following Shawna Thompson's Recovery from Back Injury
Bethenny Frankel attends the 2021 Z100 IHeartRadio Jingle Ball Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2021 in New York City.
Bethenny Frankel Revisits 'Housewives' in New Rewatch Podcast: 'This Is Where It Started for Me'
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
Keira Knightley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Viral Tweet About Keira Knightley & Thomas Brodie-Sangster's Ages in 'Love Actually' Shocking Fans