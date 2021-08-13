Emma Stone Will Return in Cruella Sequel After First Film Earned $221 Million Worldwide

Emma Stone will reprise her role as Cruella in the upcoming Disney sequel after the first film earned more than $221 million worldwide

Emma Stone isn't done with Cruella.

The 32-year-old actress has signed on to a sequel for Disney's Cruella, which debuted in theaters and on Disney+ in late May and earned more than $221 million at the worldwide box office. Deadline first reported the news.

The movie detailed the origin story of Stone's Cruella before she wreaked havoc in Disney's animated 101 Dalmations. The film, which also starred Emma Thompson, will see the return of its original director, Craig Gillespie, and screenwriter Tony McNamara.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that a sequel for the film was already in development.

"We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date," a Disney spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

Cruella Emma Stone in Cruella | Credit: Walt Disney Studios

In an interview with Collider published on Monday, Gillespie hinted that he wasn't finished telling the villainess' story.

"I feel like we've only just met her," the director said. "I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power."

When asked if he was interested in returning to direct a potential sequel, Gillespie told the outlet that he would "if it was with this gang."

"It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions. We all were pushing it all the time and thinking, 'I don't know if Disney's gonna be okay with this,' but they would always call and be okay."