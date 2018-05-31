Emma Stone Wears White Bikini to Join Justin Theroux and Sienna Miller for a Dip in France

Emma Stone and Justin Theroux are having an all-star time in Europe.

After the pair were spotted relaxing in a bungalow at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on Tuesday, with the Leftovers actor lounging shirtless while Stone rocked a red one-piece swimsuit, the duo took their adventures to the water for a day of fun in the sun with some celebrity pals, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Sienna Miller, TV host Derek Blasberg and Spider Man: Homecoming actress Laura Harrier joined the duo for a dip in the Mediterranean on Wednesday. Stone, 29, sported a frilly white bikini before covering up in a yellow dress, while Miller, 36, opted for a blue and white patterned two-piece.

Theroux, 46, stayed incognito in a black baseball cap and sunglasses, which he removed to take a giant leap into the water.

Theroux has been spending time with a host of famous friends since splitting from Jennifer Aniston at the end of last year.

Stone and Theroux have become friends after working together on the upcoming Netflix show Maniac, last being seen together following the Met Gala leaving an afterparty at Up & Down Club. While the two left the club separately, they got into a car together with Shailene Woodley before driving off.

Days before the Met Gala, they were photographed grabbing dinner together in New York City at Blue Ribbon Sushi in Soho. The friendly pair also hung out together in April with Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness. The trio posed for a picture that he posted to his Instagram story. Among the captions Theroux put on the post was a clear message about his relationship status: “Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs.”

Stone, Theroux and Harrier have been in the country for the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2019 show, as they’re ambassadors of the luxury brand. Jennifer Connelly and Ruth Negga were also among the group attending the show.

On Saturday, Theroux was spotted hanging with Harrier at Hotel du Cap. The following day, the 28-year-old actress shared a photograph of herself posing in front of a Louis Vuitton handbag while wearing a white crochet dress and a pair of black sandals.

“Permanent vacation 🌾 #lvcruise,” she captioned the chic snap.