Emma Stone Goes Royally Mad in Trailer for Her Wacky Historical Drama from The Lobster Director

We’ve seen Emma Stone play crazy roles on screen before, but this time she’s gone royally mad in her upcoming film, The Favourite.

Fox Searchlight released the movie’s first trailer, with Stone catching our attention in the first 15 seconds as she literally falls flat on her face into a royal rivalry.

Leave it to Oscar nominee Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed films like The Lobster and the oh-so disturbing Killing of a Sacred Deer, to unleash a bizarre spin on 18th century England in this period drama.

The highly anticipated indie film tells the story of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) and her advisor Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) while England is at war with France. However, the Queen takes more of an interest in loudly shouting and duck racing.

While Lady Sarah is busy strategizing, in comes new servant Abigail (Stone) who becomes quite the royal pain. Stone’s character hatches a diabolic plan to become the Queen’s new trusted companioned and ‘favourite.’

While both Colman and Weisz starred in The Lobster, this film marks the Easy A actress’ debut working with the unique stylings of Lanthimos.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlize Theron, Emma Stone & More Actors Who’ve Made Major Transformations for Movie Roles

Cue the actress’ devilish screaming, crying and a whole lot of madness and side-eye. Not to mention her welcoming of the idea of her being “stripped and whipped.”

In just a minute long trailer, Stone gets beaten down by books, fists and even comes close to a bullet. We can’t wait to see how much crazier the full film will be.

Related: A Second Help-ing! Costars Emma Stone, Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer Reunite at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

The Favourite will open in select theaters on November 23.