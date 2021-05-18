Emma Stone on Accepting Oscar from Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Most Surreal Moment'

"I was walking to Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life,' " the Cruella star said of accepting her Oscar from the actor in 2017

Emma Stone was once a teen with a Leonardo DiCaprio poster on her wall.

While appearing virtually on The Jess Cagle Show Monday, the Oscar winner, 32, said it was dreamlike to accept her Academy Award from her childhood crush in 2017.

The Sirius XM host asked what her favorite memory was of winning Best Actress for her performance in La La Land four years ago, and Stone simply summarized, "Leonardo DiCaprio."

"That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I'd seen Titanic seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life," she said. "I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. I was walking to Leo and I was like, 'This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.' I could not believe it."

"I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something," the Cruella actress said. "He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him."

Beyond feeling starstruck and teasing that DiCaprio, 46, is "very tall," and "so lovely," Stone told Cagle it was truly an honor to accept the prize from the star.

"It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much," she said of the moment. "And like as an actor, I think he's fantastic. And I'd watched him in everything."

Describing it as unfair to lock an actor into the character of a past performance, Stone said she couldn't help but link the Killers of the Flower Moon star to his famous role from Titanic in 1996.

"Like nobody's any different than anybody, but it is, you get, he's stuck in my head as Jack Dawson," Stone said. "He just always will be."

Chatting about her upcoming film Cruella with Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Stone said she was right there with fans who are "shipping," or rooting for sparks to fly, between Stella and Jasper, based on the trailers.

"To honest with you, I was 'shipping,' I've never said that," Stone joked. "I was shipping Stella and Jasper myself. I think, I mean that his character is so, he really is kind of the heart of everything because he, Jasper is so wise and so sweet. And he's just absolute perfection when he's played by Joel Fry, who I think is such a brilliant actor."

"I loved, loved working with Joel. So that is understandable. I mean, they are, it really is a family dynamic," she revealed. "It's not really romantic, but if she was ever going to have, you know, a romantic interest, I would hope it would be Jasper."