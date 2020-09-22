Did Emma Stone Get Married? Actress Spotted Wearing Matching Rings with Fiancé

Emma Stone and Dave McCary were spotted wearing matching ring bands while on a walk in Los Angeles

Did Emma Stone tie the knot with her fiancé Dave McCary?

The Oscar-winning actress was spotted wearing matching rings with McCrary, 35, while on a walk together in Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

Stone, 31, and McCary looked casual with the actress wearing a white long-sleeved shirt with loose-fitting overalls, Birkenstock sandals and a white baseball cap.

McCary wore a white graphic T-shirt and black pants.

Stone and McCary, who is a segment director for Saturday Night Live, announced their engagement on McCary's Instagram in December when he shared a photo of them with Stone holding up her engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo.

Their engagement came just over two years after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in late October 2017, with a source at the time telling PEOPLE the couple had been dating for three months.

The pair met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016 and have found a balance in work and life together.

In March, the couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” an industry source told PEOPLE in December 2019. “He totally supports her, and is unselfish in his desire for her success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely.”

The industry source says the strength of Stone and McCary’s relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.