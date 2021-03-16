Cruella is set to premiere in theaters on May 28

Emma Stone Shows Off Her 'Killer Instinct' for Fashion in New Trailer for Cruella

Emma Stone is taking over the big screen as one of the most iconic Disney villains — but first she has to explain how she got there.

The actress appears in a new trailer for Cruella that gives a bigger peek at the origin story behind character.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The trailer, featuring a young Cruella de Vil with red hair, immediately lays out her ambitions set to "These Boots Are Made for Walking."

"It's a world of opportunity. And I was meant for more in this life," Cruella, then-named Estella, says. "I want to make art, and I want to make trouble."

The aspiring fashion designer is inspired by the punk rock revolution occurring in London streets and sets off to capture the attention of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).

Image zoom Credit: Walt Disney Studios

"Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question," the Baroness tells the young prodigy to which Cruella replies, "I hope I do."

Along the way, she meets two young thieves and the small trio attempt to make their own way in the city as Cruella gains notoriety as the "queen of mean."

"I am woman, hear me roar," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stone previously spoke with Entertainment Tonight about taking on the role of the fur-coat-loving Cruella. (The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians and made even more iconic in 1996, when Glenn Close first brought Cruella to life in live action.)

"It's pretty trippy. It's wild," Stone told ET of portraying Cruella at the premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap in October 2019. "Right now, I'm tired all the time, but there are times where I'm like … 'This is bananas.'"